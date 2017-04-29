KARACHI - Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khowaja on Friday promoted 12 DSPs to the next slot of SP in a ceremony at Central Police Office. According to a police spokesperson, IGP AD Khowaja pinned badges on the shoulders of the officers and congratulated them on their promotions. Additional IGP Aftab Pathan, Additional IGP for Special Branch Waliullah Dal and AIG for Operations Sheeraz Nazeer were also present. Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said that police were meant to resolve public issues without any discrimination. He directed the promoted officials to take effective measures to ensure improvement in the policing system.