KARACHI - Police claimed to have made headway in the cash van robbery case and arrested the main accused on Friday.

Clifton investigation police arrested accused Sanaullah for his involvement in the robbery of Rs13 million. Police raided a house located in Gulshan-e-Sikandar, Kimari arrested the accused and recovered the looted amount of around two million rupees.

It’s worth mentioning here that at least seven gunmen had robbed a cash van in the Boat Basin locality on April 20 and taken away Rs12,395,000. Police registered a case against the guards on the complaint of company manager Babar. Police said that Sanaullah used to work as security guard for the same security company and he robbed the van along with his six accomplices. Police said that cash recovered was a portion of the snatched money and the rest of the amount had been distributed to the accomplices. Police also recovered a motorbike that was used in the robbery, a shotgun and a pistol from the possession of the accused. Police said the accused pointed to his accomplices Sabz Ali, Haji, Safdar, Sohail and Saeed. Police are after the accused involved in one of the biggest robberies in Karachi this year so far.

Also, police claimed to have arrested at least 25 suspects in raids and operations carried out in parts of the city. Police said the accused were illegal immigrants, robbers, street criminals and drug peddlers.

Federal B Industrial Area police claimed to have arrested accused Khalid and Mohsin and recovered weapons and narcotics from them. Police said the accused were involved in a number of street crimes and were running a drug den in the locality.

Sharifabad police arrested two illegal immigrants, Babal and Qasim, and registered a case against them under the Foreigner’s Act.

Pakistan Bazaar police claimed to have arrested a notorious criminal involved in various criminal activities and recovered weapons from his possession. Police said that accused Asif Kamal was arrested a number of times and released on bail in the past.

Similarly, Orangi Town and Jackson police claimed to have arrested at least a dozen outlaws in various raids. Police said the accused were involved in multiple criminal cases. Police recovered weapons and narcotics from them.