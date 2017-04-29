KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Food and Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Friday assured the provincial assembly members of strict action against those involved in selling donkey hides in the province.

He said the food department had kept an eye on the issue and soon the Sindh Food Authority would be made functional to keep an eye on sale of such things.

The issue was raised by MQM lawmaker Dilawer Qureshi in the provincial assembly via a motion in which he said that around 5,000 donkey hides were recovered by police from a shop in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and the government should clear its policy on the issue.

“It is a matter of concern that donkey hide is being sold for Rs25,000, but why will someone kill a donkey worth Rs300,000 for its hide and what about the meat of the donkey?” he asked, adding that a probe into the use of meat of these donkeys should be started. He said people were worried that meat of these donkeys might have been sold to restaurants and other food outlets and even to the meat market.

Speaking on the issue, Nisar Khuhro said he did not know who had eaten donkey meat and who likes it in Lahore, but the provincial government had a clear policy of zero tolerance on this issue.

“It is in fact a matter of concern. These hides, as per reports, were transported to Karachi from Lahore for export purposes,” he said, adding that it was not possible to sell the donkey meat in Karachi if these hides were transported from Lahore to Karachi. He however said that seven people, including a Chinese citizen, had been arrested for their involvement in the business of donkey hides. He said the provincial government had taken notice of the issue and would take stern action against those involved.

“The provincial assembly has given a nod to the Sindh Food Authority Bill and soon it will be set up and made functional,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the House witnessed a heated argument between Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza and PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi after the deputy speaker said that time for call attention notices had lapsed. Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan said that it was the only part of the provincial assembly proceedings where they could raise issues faced by people of the province.

The PML-F lawmaker accused the deputy speaker of consistently behaving in the same manner and not allowing her to speak on public issues. She said that it was her right to speak on a call attention notice and no one could take this right away.

This infuriated the deputy speaker who said that she did not give importance to her (PML-F lawmaker) and if she wanted to present her motion she should move on, otherwise she should sit down.

The PML-F lawmaker later presented her motion, saying that it was a fact that gates of Nara Canal were opened twice in a month in village Thanko near Khipro by the Irrigation Department due to which village Dodo Faqir submerged.

Replying to it, Nisar Khuhro said that due to water pressure the gates are opened but he had no report of any flood due to this situation. The village may have faced a flood due to rains, he said.

In another call attention notice from MQM lawmaker Heer Soho regarding steps taken for prevention of rapidly spreading chickungunya disease in Sindh, the Minister for Health Sikander Mandhro said that there was no vaccine against this disease, but they had initiated their process for identifying presence of a particular mosquito that spreads this disease.

“Over 75,000 people are affected by this disease in Karachi, mainly in Korangi and Malir areas of the city, but no deaths were reported,” he said. He said that people should take precautionary measures in order to avoid this disease.

Moreover, responding to another notice from PML-N MPA Ameer Hyder Shah regarding shortage of doctors at Civil Hospital Makli, Thatta, the health minister said that they had shortage of doctors across the province and would soon recruit 6,000 doctors.

Meanwhile, the House was informed that the governor of Sindh had assented the Sindh Development and Maintenance of Infrastructure Cess Bill, 2017, which was passed by the assembly second time after the governor Sindh returned to the House with a message.

The House proceedings were later adjourned for May 2 (Tuesday).

ABDULLAH ZAFAR