SHIKARPUR : Unidentified armed motorcyclists gunned down a young son of a prominent lawyer and injured his two friends in Saddar Mohalla in the limits of New Faudjari Police Station.

According to police, the unidentified armed motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire on a young man identified as Qadir Bakhsh aka Babu Brohi, 18, son of Advocate Shahnawaz Khan Brohi, and his two friends identified as Sanaullah Pahore and Naimatullah Malano. As a result, Babu Brohi sustained severe wounds and succumbed to his injuries on way to Sukkur Hospital.

His two friends were said to be out of danger.

The assailants escaped from the place of incident after committing the crime.

The motive for the incident was said to be a dispute over a petty issue between Shaikh and Brohi families.

The area police have registered a case (30/2017) against Fayyaz Mahmood Shaikh, former provincial minister and PPP leader, and close aide of Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, opposition leader in the National Assembly, and eleven others, including Atto Shaikh, Bago Shaikh, Dado Shaikh, Bilo Shaikh, Hubdar Shaikh, Babal, Seth Hameed, Bhoro, Kalo Shaikh and others on the complaint of Advocate Shahnawaz Khan Brohi, father of the deceased.

However, police have failed to arrest any accused nominated in the FIR so far.