KARACHI - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should direct banks to offer leasing facility to public transport sector and give incentives to prospective investors to bring modern and spacious buses on the roads in Karachi because city’s mass transportation system is on the verge of a collapse.

These views were expressed by speakers at the pre-launch ceremony of Shanghai Sunlong Bus introduced for the first time in the country, mainly for the inter-city passenger transport services. Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was chief guest on the occasion. Other speakers included prominent names of business, industry and transport sector.

The speakers were of the view that the public transport sector, like any other business, should be given coverage by insurance companies for both buses and staff so that prospective transporters could invest in this sector without any fear of incurring heavy financial losses due to accidents or a law and order situation.

Speaking as guest of honour on the occasion, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Zubair Tufail said that a functional and adequate public transport system was desperately needed in major cities of Sindh, including Karachi. On the other hand, he said, the government of the neighbouring Punjab province had been successfully evolving such a system for residents of its main cities.

The FPCCI president said that the situation in Karachi had become so adverse that people in large numbers had to avail the service of conventional passenger buses and coaches in the city every evening after office hours, gravely endangering their lives due to insufficient seating capacity in these buses. He said that people had to pay even for this risky use of traditional public buses, as there is no free ride even on such unsafe transport vehicles.

He said that prospective investors would be encouraged to invest in modern, speedy and spacious bus services after they are extended a viable and attractive leasing facility by any bank or leasing company. He said that there should be separate insurance coverage for public buses and their staff. He said that such leasing and insurance facility would create a viable business environment in public transport sector and thousands of buses would be run on roads of the city to cater to people’s needs.

Abdul Sami Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, said that age-old public buses being run on roads of the city that too in a highly rickety condition had become a chronic and serious issue of cities like Karachi and Hyderabad with no solution in sight.

He said that incentives should be offered to prospective transporters to bring into operation new and comfortable buses and give maximum benefit to commuters of the two cities. He said that given ample reserves of gas in Sindh supply of compressed natural gas should continue throughout the week for smooth operation of public buses.

Sind Transport Minister Nasir Hussain Shah told the audience that the provincial government was going to launch an incentive scheme for public transporters wherein they would be required to pay just 15 per cent upfront for new buses. The remaining amount would be paid through a loan scheme to be offered by Sindh Modaraba Management Limited or the Sindh Leasing Company. The provincial government would arrange insurance coverage for new buses and share financial burden of the prospective transporters for payment of interest on the loan.

The minister said the provincial government had the plan to bring into operation over 600 buses on different inter-city routes under the proposed incentive scheme. A separate summary is being moved by the provincial transport department to bring 200 large buses on intra-city routes of Karachi.

He said that various points identified for the proposed mass transit system in Karachi would cover every area of the city. The Metro Bus Service in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore covered only a few areas of these cities, he said. Moreover, he said, the Sindh government had been actively working on a plan to revive KCR.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh, chairman of the Mailk Group of Companies, said that his company had decided to import the modern Sunlong buses from China after successfully negotiating with banks and leasing companies that leasing facility and insurance coverage would be available to prospective public transporters who would decide to launch fleets of Sunlong buses on different routes of the province.

He said that Sunglong buses were imported after arranging necessary spare parts and after sale services along with training for the technical staff who would put these buses into operation. Gulzar Firoze, chairman of the FPCCI Standing Committee on Environment, and Nadeem Mirza, CEO of My Trading (importer of Sunlong buses in Punjab), also spoke on the occasion.

Our Staff Reporter