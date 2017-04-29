KARACHI - The Karachi administration, in close coordination with all concerned departments, has adopted a comprehensive approach for timely completion of different road development projects in the metropolis, said Karachi Commissioner Ejaz Ahmad Khan here on Friday.

Talking to a 37 member team of trainee officers from the National Institute of Management (NIM-Quetta), currently on a study tour of Sindh, he said several road development projects are presently underway in Karachi.

Most prominent, he said, are reconstruction of Karachi University Road and expansion of Shahrah e Faisal.

"Work is underway on a round-the-clock basis without any compromise on quality," he said.

The commissioner said as per directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah alternative arrangements have been made for motorists and commuters. However, being a huge city with ever growing traffic pressure, people face difficulties during rush hours.

"Citizens of Karachi will be the ultimate beneficiaries of these projects," he said, reiterating that problems being currently faced by them were temporary.

The NIM team led by its Director General Khawaja Owais Adil included under training officers belonging to Gilgit, Peshawar, Quetta and parts of the country.

Additional Commissioner of Karachi Farhan Ghani and Assistant Commissioner (Gen) Shazaib Shaikh were also present on the occasion.

The commissioner, giving a detailed briefing to the team, said the government was also paying attention to wide range of problems like encroachments, water shortage, inadequate and inefficient sewerage system, traffic congestion and health-related matters.

In reply to a question, he said the administration in close coordination with the health department and international health agencies is also playing its role to combat polio and other diseases. "No polio case has been reported in Karachi since January 2016," said the Karachi commissioner.

He also referred to an emergency plan envisaged to deal with heat-related health risks during possible heat wave and mentioned that the strategy was quite comprehensive. "These measures have been and can be adopted in close coordination with the health department, meteorological department and concerned NGOs," he said.

Commissioner Ejaz Ahmad Khan also referred to the removal of the largest encroachment in the history of Karachi and claimed that unauthorised structure spread over an area of 26km, mainly raised on two sides of rain drain network in the metropolis, has been removed for good.

Moreover, he said a Rapid Transit System is underway in the metropolis to provide quality and efficient transportation to citizens.

NIM team leader Khawaja Owais Adil thanked the commissioner and his team for facilitating their visit to the metropolis.