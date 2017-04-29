KARACHI - The Rs500 million development package announced by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for Hyderabad will be catalyst in modernization of the second largest city of Sindh, said Governor Muhammad Zubair here on Friday.

Talking to Mayor of Hyderabad Tayyab Hashmi and Deputy Mayor Sohail Mashadi in a meeting at Governor’s House, he said the federal government strongly believed in across the board development and followed an unequivocal economic agenda for all parts of the country.

He regretted that a lack of master plan had added to the miseries of the citizens in Hyderabad, an ever expanding city that also was the second largest urban centre of Sindh.

"The PM package is thus to be mainly focused on improving civic facilities and providing updated infrastructure to the inhabitants of Hyderabad," said the Sindh governor. He reiterated that the federal government was committed to playing its due role in restoring the glory of the historical city of Sindh. Responding to the suggestions forwarded by mayor and deputy mayor of Hyderabad, the governor agreed that optimum attention was needed to be paid to basic civic facilities along with mega projects like Metro Bus Service and a fully functional airport.

The Sindh governor assured that schemes suggested by the mayor of Hyderabad will also be incorporated in the PM package for the city.

Senator Rahila Magsi and principal secretary Muhammad Swaleh Farooqui were also present on the occasion.

