SUKKUR - Several speakers having personal experience of the partition shared their perspective of the mass migration that was the result of the creation of India and Pakistan in 1947.

They expressed their views at an event "Voices of Partition" organised by The 1947 Partition Archive and the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO).

Primary witness accounts of the partition of the subcontinent lent insight into an event that caused irreparable damage to millions. Those left behind, and those who crossed borders, with their loved ones perishing on the way, all have distinct tales to share and some of these stories were shared at the SRSO complex here on Friday.

Former Federal Minister Nisar Memon said that sixty-nine years ago at midnight on Aug 15, 1947, over 300 million people rejoiced as the era of the British empire drew to an end, and two new nations arose from what had been British India. He said that over 14 million people were displaced from their homes and two million died in the process.

Chairman of Rural Support Programme Network Shoaib Sultan Khan elaborated how he as a young boy, along with his classmates, held the belief prior to the partition of a confederation that envisaged India as a common motherland, with Hindustan and Pakistan as two nations. He said that it was hard but effort must be put to encourage love and prevent hate from spreading. He said that changes in such a peaceful environment were much greatly felt. However, he considered himself very fortunate, especially when he heard the stories of many people who suffered a lot during the partition. Sukh Ram Das Deepal recalled several individuals who left an indelible mark on his mind. Among them was his best friend who was silently working for the cause of Pakistan.

He said that hundreds and thousands of families faced similar circumstances but never lost their passion and loyalty to the state of Pakistan.

Most talked about how relations between Hindus and Muslims in their neighbourhoods seemed to switch from friendly to deadly overnight. Those who migrated to India and those who came to Pakistan witnessed horrific scenes.

Chief Executive Officer of SRSO Muhammad Dital Kalhoro, Fakhira Hassan, Shahzaib Hussaain Mahar, Wasand Mal and others also spoke on the occasion.

During the question hour session, the pressing need to document the 1971 migration was also raised as it is believed that these stories may also be lost forever.

The 1947 Partition Archive is to preserve 10,000 stories and create a source of learning for future generations before it is too late.

As these stories will be a treasure trove for generations to access, the organisation must ensure that their documentation uses a credible methodology for collection of data so that the veracity of these stories cannot be doubted.