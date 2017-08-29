MIRPURKHAS - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Mirpurkhas General Secretary Islahuddin, Vice Ameer Azizur Rehman and Haji Noor Ilahi have expressed their grave concern over the prevailing unsanitary condition in the city and said that the whole city had been changed into a garbage dump owing to inefficiency of the officials of municipal corporation. In a joint press statement issued here on Monday, they accused the Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas (MCM) of failing to resolve the sanitary problems of masses.

“The situation becomes alarming given the fact that Eidul Azha is just few days away, and if the same situation persists then the outbreak of different diseases cannot be ruled out,” they apprehended.

They said that MCM should make emergency arrangements for cleaning the city and remain alert.

They also called on the higher authorities to take immediate notice of inefficiency of MCM staff and ensure immediate cleaning of the city; otherwise masses would be compelled to launch protests against the MCM’s administration.