KARACHI - People from various walks of life, especially the schoolchildren, evinced keen interest in Pakistan Railways' `Azadi Train' which was opened for public at Karachi Cantonment station on Monday, an official said.

The train that had started its country-wide journey from Margalla station of Islamabad on August 12 arrived in Karachi on Sunday night. Before reaching Karachi, the train also went to Rawalpindi, Multan, Lahore, Sukkur, Quetta and Hyderabad. The train also consisted of five floats that depicted the culture of all the provinces as well as that of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Two of the floats depicted the struggle of the Freedom Movement and the migration that ensued.

The artists onboard the Azadi train also enthralled the people. The people who visited the train in Karachi appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Railways and said that such projects apprised, especially the younger generation, of the history and culture of the country in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.