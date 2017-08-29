Kandhkot - Sarfraz Nawaz Sheikh, after assuming the charge of Senior Superintendent of Kashmore Police, held introductory meetings with his subordinates as well as local journalists here on Monday.

Sheikh met separately with local journalists and police officials at his office. According to Nadar Channa, Kashmore Police spokesman, all DSPs, Station House Officers, Sub Inspectors, Assistant Sub Inspectors, Sheet branch, IT branch, Reader branch and other staff were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP said maintaining law and order was our top priority. “It is police’s responsibility to protect the lives and properties of citizens,” he said, and directed the police officials to always be on their toes and reach the crime scene as soon as possible.

He instructed the police, especially SHOs, to ensure peace at all costs in their respective areas. “The officers as well as the cops must adopt proactive approach for improving the image of Kashmore Police,” he directed.

The SSP also held a meeting with media men of the entire district where various issues regarding the law and order situation were discussed.

He said media had always played a vital role in the society. “The relationship between press and police would continue as both depend on each other for the information relating to crime,” he added.