KARACHI - The IBA Aman-CED is committed to promote entrepreneurship in the whole country, a spokesman of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi said here on Monday.

He stated that to pursue this commitment, it is going to launch IBA National Entrepreneurship Program in different cities of Pakistan.

IBA Aman-CED has joined hands with Mehran University of Engineering and Technology to work together and start an entrepreneurship certification program in Hyderabad.

The MoU signing ceremony between IBA Aman-CED and Mehran University Institute of Science, Technology and Development (MUISTD) was held at Main Campus IBA Karachi.

Dr Farrukh Iqbal, Dean & Director-IBA, welcomed the guests from MUISTD and reiterated that IBA National Entrepreneurship Program is an effort towards National Development Strategy.

Dr S.M. Qureshi, Honorary Director, MUISTD, appreciated the efforts of IBA Aman-CED for reaching out to them and he hoped that the efforts of both institutions to promote entrepreneurship would bear fruit in the near future.

Dr Shahid Qureshi, Program Director, IBA Aman-CED briefed the guests about the background of the program, course contents, methodology and expected outcomes of the joint exercise.

Dr Farrukh appreciated the cooperation of MUISTD and he expressed to extend every possible effort from IBA for success of this program.

Dr Sami Qureshi, Dean, MUISTD, Dr. Arabella Bhutto, Co-Director, MUISTD and Management team of IBA Aman-CED were also present in the event.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Farrukh Iqbal (Dean & Director, IBA) and Dr. S M Qureshi, Honorary Director, MUISTD.

According to this MoU, IBA Aman-CED will launch a certification program in Hyderabad and will provide, faculty and course contents whereas MUISTD will provide the infrastructure. In this process, selected faculty members of MUISTD will also be trained so that in the future they can run these types of programs by themselves.

Moreover, IBA Aman-CED will also help to develop entrepreneurial centre at MUISTD. The first batch through this program will commence in the mid of October, 2017 in Hyderabad. IBA Aman-CED will also enter into similar partnerships with local partners in Faisalabad and Gujranwala for the implementation of IBA National Entrepreneurship Program.