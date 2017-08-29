JACOBABAD - Clothes and Eidi were distributed among the poor people of Jacobabad by Raaz Khan Pathan, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] Jacobabad chapter, here on Monday.

According to communication issued by Raaz Khan Pathan, the provincial leader of PTI, has stated that he along with other party workers distributed clothes and Eidi amongst the poor people of village Noor Pathan, village Nabi Bux Brohi, village Abdul Aziz Lehri and village Aziz Khrani over 100 poor people so that they could celebrate Eidul Azha like others.

Further, poor people are real assets and heroes of our nation and after becoming in power PTI will change the fate of poor people because PTI is single party it is able to face every difficulty being faced by Pakistan.