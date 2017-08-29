KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Vice President Nusrat Wahid has said that an effective response should be given to Donald Trump's threat to Pakistan.

“Pakistan is a sovereign state and the rulers should not compromise on the country’s security,” she said, and added, “Pakistan has given great sacrifices in war on terror. If Pakistan Army had not taken drastic action against the terrorists, USA would itself have turned into Tora Bora.”

Talking to social workers, she said that USA should realise the heroism and sacrifices of soldiers of the Pakistan Army and its people to eliminate terrorism. “Pakistan Army killed hundreds of terrorists during operations. It is imperative to point out that the USA is trying to hide its own failure in Afghan war by blaming Pakistan, which is absolutely wrong,” she argued. She called upon the government that it should not hesitate on this issue and should give an effective and bold response to Trump’s threat.

“So far the so called minister of foreign affairs has failed to gather support for Pakistan in the world,” Nusrat said, and added, “The government’s foreign policy is strange and un-understandable.”

“Members of the senate and parliament must raise this point and speak loudly that the government’s policy is very disappointing. There should be no compromise on country’s security,” she concluded.