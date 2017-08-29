KARACHI - A safe and efficient water supply system is urgently needed across the country to win its fight against polio, caused by faecal contaminated water, said Prof. Bushra Jamil, a senior researcher in infectious diseases and service-line chief, internal medicine, Aga Khan University.

Addressing a program organized by Directorate of Health – Sindh in collaboration with WHO, here Monday the seasoned researcher said emerging vector borne infections with debilitating impact on public health as Dengue, Chikungunya, Congo fever, Naegleria and West Nile virus are also due to poor water supply system in the country.

"Provision for safe water for all people in the country can help us win the battle against polio mellitus, malaria, typhoid, diarrhea as well as the fast emerging health related threats looming in form of dengue, naegleria, chikungunya etc," reiterated the speaker.

Mentioning that emerging vector borne infections are closely linked to rapid urbanization as well as massive deforestation in the country, Prof. Bushra Jamil said there was dire need to develop an efficient reporting mechanism to help provision for reliable surveillance system. Country cannot afford any complacency in handling the situation, she said reminding that these health conditions have their serious implications on socio-economic status of the people in general.

KU Senate elections' schedule for college principals

The University of Karachi on Monday announced schedule for the institution's Senate from the college principals' constituency. Registrar Dr. Munawwar Rasheed has notified that elections to the Senate of University of Karachi will be held on September 26 at Arts Auditorium KU from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm for the three college principals' seats.

Last date for filing nomination papers is 12th September till 1 pm. The nomination papers will be submitted by the candidate/nominee in the Registrar Office (meeting section, administration block), and no nomination paper will be accepted by mail.

Last date for withdrawal of candidature is 18th September till 1 pm while final list of the candidates will be announced on the same day till 3:30 pm. Objections to the voters list, if any, may be filed by the 5th September 2017 till 1 pm, it was further announced.