KARACHI - A meeting of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly Karachi chapter, featuring recitation from the holy Quran, speeches, naats and national songs, was held here at a local hotel on Monday on the theme: “We were one when we achieved Pakistan; we ought to remain one to save Pakistan.”

Speaking on the occasion, historian and intellectual Professor Dr Syed Jaffer Ahmed, who was also chief guest on the occasion, said that actually Pakistani nation was shaping up in Karachi.

“As I saw today here in this gathering of children that a Pushtoon girl, Maria Ameer, delivered her speech in fine Urdu with beautiful Pushtoon accent. I congratulate the parents and teachers of the girl on her good training,” he added.

Commending the work and standards of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly, he said that he had seen the assemblies of Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries at work, but Naunehal Assembly had its own attractive way of proceedings and training of children.

“One should appreciate the vision of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, who had established this wonderful forum of children as nations are formed and developed at such forums and schools,” he observed. Lamenting the poor condition of schools and education in the country, he said it happened because of wrong policies and priorities that were adopted by the successive governments and because no government gave priority to the education.

“In Britain more salaries are given to the schoolteachers than those of universities, as solid foundation of education is laid in schools,” he informed.

Ahmed suggested extending the sphere of activities of Hamdard Naunehal Assembly, adding this was because this forum was destined to play an important role in the nation building.

Dr Sara Salman, Sindh Office of World Health Organisation head, said that history had witnessed whenever an enemy had cast an evil eye on Pakistan, “We proved ourselves invincible.”

“We are one and we shall remain one. No doubt we have made some mistakes and as a result those nations whom we taught to walk, are now far ahead of us. However, it is never too late. We still have great capacity to stand again, walk and develop our country. We only need to increase the level of our commitment,” she noted. Hakim Mohammed Usman, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan director, young speakers Hamna Shakil, Sajid Ali, Marya Ameer, Tahrim Zaheer, Omer Alam Zeb, Shaukat Ali and Aleezah Orooj also spoke on the occasion.

Three students of Hamdard Public School were awarded cash prizes for securing positions at international level.