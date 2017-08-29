Karachi - A rain-packed powerful storm, moving from the Indian state of Gujerat, is posing severe threat to the coastal areas of Sindh, including Karachi on Eidul Azha. The rain clouds that had lashed Karachi a week ago had also entered Sindh from the Indian state of Gujerat. At this time, the low wind depression, formed over the Bay of Bengal, persists over the eastern parts of India, and is forecast to move across the central areas of India to enter the Indian state of Gujerat, which is across the ocean from Pakistani coastal areas, and one of India’s most populated city Mumbai. According to sources in Meteorological Department this depression is feared to turn into threatening high depression during its movement which is feared to produce heavy rains in Gujerat.

In the view of threat of a strong storm the Indian Meteorological Agency has issued red alert for many areas in Gujerat state.

Meanwhile, sources in the Met Department have warned that the extremely low depression will enter the northern tip of Arabian Sea today (Tuesday), and it apprehended that it may turn into a Hurricane on Wednesday. They further said that if the depression did turn into a Hurricane, heavy thundershowers with gusty winds would lash Karachi and other coastal areas of Sindh by Wednesday evening.

The expected speed of the Hurricane is 100 kilometres accompanied with torrential rains. Met sources have also issued warning for other cities of Sindh, namely Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and coastal areas and localities of the province. According to Chief Meteorologist at Meteorological Department Abdur Rasheed, heavy rains would continue to lash Karachi and coastal areas of Sindh on Thursday and Friday.