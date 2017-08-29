SHIKARPUR - A large number of students and teachers of Government High School took out a protest rally against USA President Donald Trump’s anti-Pakistan statement here on Monday. It started from Government High School No 01, which after passing through various routes of the city, culminated at Shikarpur Press Club.

The rally was led by Rashid Hussain Shah, Government Secondary Teachers Association [GSTA] president.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah strongly condemned Trump’s anti-Pakistan statement, and said that no one would be allowed to look at Pakistan with dirty eyes “Pakistan is an independent country and has all the resources to deal with its enemies,” he added. The participants also chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Donald Trump and in favour of Pakistan, Pakistan Army and Chief of Army Staff Lt General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Prisoner dies of Tuberculoses

Rasool Bux, a prisoner, aged around 55, son of Mir, by caste Jatoi, resident of village Pir Bux Shujrah, died of Tuberculoses [TB] in District Prison here on Monday.

According to police, he had been suffering from Tuberculoses for long, which ultimately led to his death. Body of the deceased was handed over to his family members after conducting necessary formalities at Civil Hospital, Shikarpur.