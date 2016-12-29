KARACHI - Chairman DMC- Korangi Syed Nayyar Raza has said that the officers and employees should strictly observe the office timings and make public service their motto.

While distributing the cheques of arrears among the staff of Education, Medical and Parks Departments, he said the employees should utilise their skills to resolve the issues of masses. Raza said despite financial issues, efforts were being made for development of the district and for resolving the issues of employees as well.