KARACHI - Police recovered the dead bodies of a mother and her daughter, bearing marks of torture, from within the limits of Surjani Town police station on Wednesday. A police official said that residents of Taiser Town informed about the bodies of Kishwar, 44, and her daughter Asma lying inside their home.

“We rushed to the spot and shifted the corpses to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors said that both the victims were tortured before being strangulated,” official said, and added, “We have so far been unable to ascertain the motive behind the murder while suspect family dispute behind the murders.”

On the other hand, Sindh Rangers said on Wednesday they arrested five persons in various raids and operations.

Rangers raided areas of Liaquatabad, Ittehad Town and Lyari arrested five persons, including a Lyari gangster, two drug paddlers and two bandits. Rangers also recovered weapons from their possession and later shifted them to undisclosed location for investigation.

Rangers DG for speeding up operation

Meanwhile, Director General of Sindh Rangers Major General Muhammad Saeed visited various parts of the metropolis on Wednesday to assess the law and order situation. He visited Lyari, Orangi, Landhi, Korangi, Liaquatabad, Azizabad and Gadap Town.

Saeed also met with the officers and personnel of Rangers during his visits.

Sector commanders briefed the Rangers DG about law and order situation in their respective areas and recent actions they had taken as part of the ongoing operation.

The DG, however, ordered them to speed up the crackdown.