SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Waheed Asghar Bhatti has urged all traders to sell quality edibles at the prices fixed by District Price Control Committee. He said this while chairing a meeting at his office that was attended by representatives of different trade bodies.

During the meeting prices of various food items were also fixed.

The DC said that all traders must display the price lists at prominent points in their shops and strictly adhere to these.

He said that any trader found selling any item at a price above the fixed price would be dealt with as per the rules and heavy fine will also be imposed on him.

Man dies in accident near Steel Town

A man got severely injured in a road accident in Steel Town on Wednesday later succumbed to his injuries. According to Edhi Welfare Service, the deceased identified as Manzoor, 35, got seriously injured and was shifted to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries.