SUKKUR - At least five people were killed and 18 others injured when a Karachi-bound passenger bus overturned at Sangi near Sukkur on Wednesday. According to local police, the victims included three women and a child.

Police said the passenger bus overturned due to over-speeding. Rescue sources shifted the injured to Sukkur and Panu Aqil hospitals with the help of Edhi volunteers and police personnel.