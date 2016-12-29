MIRPURKHAS - A lineman of Hesco Digri division was seriously injured after receiving severe electric shock on Wednesday. Reports say that lineman Muneer Ahmed, who was working on a faulty line, received severe electric shock during its repair.

He was rushed to the emergency of Taluka Hospital Digri where scores of Hesco employees gathered to inquire after him. Despite the provision of first aid, his condition remained precarious due to which he was referred for LMUH Hyderabad.

Reports further say that the lineman was working without safety instruments.