KARACHI - Sindh government on Wednesday appointed Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti as new Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Research, Development, Inspections and Enquires, Sindh.

Dasti, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (BS-21), was considered a favourite candidate for the slot of IGP Sindh.

“Dasti has been posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Additional Inspector General of Police, Research, Development, Inspections and Enquires, Sindh, Karachi, relieving Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar of the additional charge,” reads a notification issued by the Sindh government. Dasti had been awaiting posting since he left the charge of the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Balochistan.

Earlier, he had served in various capacities in Sindh, including DIG Police Headquarters Karachi and as a chief of all districts in Karachi. Dasti was being considered to replace Sindh former IGP Allah Dino Khawaja, because of his good reputation, seniority, connections with Pakistan People’s Party, and last, but not the least, having the backing of Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

There are total eight positions for grade-21 officers in Sindh Police.

Four key posts, including the post of Additional IG Sindh were hitherto lying vacant. A source in Sindh Police said that rumours about replacing Sindh IGP have died down as the most favorite candidate for the slot of IGP has already been appointed as the Additional IGP.

Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Department Chairman Ghulam Qadir Thebu has been directed to rejoin the office after completing his vocations.