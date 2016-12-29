Kandhkot - Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Mir Hazar Khan Bijrani has said that Panama leaks issue is still alive as it is sub judice.

Talking to media men here on Wednesday, the minister said, “The allegations of friendly opposition against PPP are baseless and a mere propaganda.”

He opined that the politics of sit-ins had failed to yield any positive result for Imran Khan, and that PPP did not believe in such kind of politics.

“Our roots are deep in people and we are the sign of federation,” he stated.

He rubbished the rumours that PPP had entered into some kind of a deal with PML-N on national issues, and expressed strong resolve to give tough time to the federal government as announced by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

“PPP has been restructured in Punjab by bringing in senior and seasoned politicians, who will produce results in the General Elections of 2018,” he hoped.

Bijrani claimed that Pakistan People’s Party would bring revolution in political culture of the country.

To a question on CPEC, the minister said that this was a game changer for entire Pakistan, and Sindh would also be benefitted by it.

He also stressed the need for building Ghotki to Kandhkot bridge urgently, as it will connect district Kashmore with CPEC route via Sukkur and Ratodero.

“This will change the socio-economic landscape of the district and work on the project has already started as wide, multi-lane roads are being built both in and outside of the city,” he expressed optimism.

In the end, he distributed Benazir Financial Assistants ATMs Cards among the poor people.

He also distributed 20 wheelchairs among the disabled persons.

The programme was organised by District Zakat and Ushar Committee Chairman Agha Shamsuddin Pathan, a well-known social worker and philanthropist.

Dignitaries like Sardar Mohammad Salah Gola, Town Committee Tangwani Chairman Mir Ashraf Khan Bijrani and District Aman Committee Chairman Rahamatullah Channa were also present on the occasion. It is worth mentioning here that no extra- ordinary protocol was given by district police to Bijrani. Even the SSP Kashmore was not present.