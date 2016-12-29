KARACHI - Hundreds of citizens, supporters and workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) reached Nishtar Park on Wednesday and participated in ‘Karachi Mela’ being organised in connection with MQM-P’s public gathering scheduled to be held on December 30.

After the emergence of MQM-London, a group backed by MQM’s high command in London, MQM-Pakistan started facing difficulties as the former blamed the latter for ditching party chief Altaf Hussain and demanded the MQM parliamentarian to resign from their seats.

Later, Dr Farooq Sattar announced to hold a massive public gathering at Nishtar Park in response to increasing activities of MQM-London, especially that of December 9 gathering at Shaheed-e-Milat Liaquat Ali Khan Chowk, earlier called Mukka Chowk.

Karachi Mela was followed by a debate in which the contestants from various universities and colleges highlighted various aspects of Karachi along with negligence of rulers who kept its citizens deprived even of basic facilities.

The debate was organised under the banner of All Pakistan Muttahida Student Organisation (APMSO).

MQM Convener Dr Farooq Sattar, Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan, members of party coordination committee, Karachi Deputy Mayor, MQM legislators and local government representatives attended the programme.

“On December 30, residents of urban parts of Sindh would reaffirm their support to MQM-P,” said MQM Convener Dr Farooq Sattar during his address.

He added that MQM-P was working for the betterment of people, and the New Year would mark the beginning of new phase of development for the urbanites of the province.

“We are not holding public gathering against anyone,” said Sattar, adding that massive participation by the people in the Mela was a reply to the elements hatching conspiracy against the party.

Speaking on the occasion MQM leader Faisal Sabzwari appreciated the efforts of AMPSO for holding such an event to bring forth young talent of the city.

He recalled that the party had held a historic gathering on August 8, 1986, and once again the people of Karachi will give the message of peace by assembling at Nishter Park on December 30.

“It is unfortunate that people of Karachi have not been given their due rights, but despite shortage of resources and funds we are still working for the betterment of the city,” he added.

Various stalls were also set up at the site, including those of food, bangles, kites and others.

After conclusion of the debate contest, MQM leaders distributed bangles and kites among people while later a musical programme was held.

Meanwhile, MQM-P Convener Dr Farooq Sattar along with party coordination committee members visited various parts of the city, including Ranchor Line, Kharadar, Usmanabad and Gulshan-e-Iqbal and distributed pamphlets among the citizens, bearing an invitation to attend the gathering on December 30. Talking to the people, Sattar claimed that public gathering at Nishtar Park would be one of the biggest in the history of the city. He urged the people to attend the event along with their families to prove that Karachiites were still united.