Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party on Wednesday refuted reports of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari taking charge as opposition leader in the National Assembly, replacing the incumbent Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah.

Chances of change of leader of opposition developed after Asif Ali Zardari announced on December 27 that he and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would seek election to the parliament. It is pertinent to mention here that Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah had said that he would be the first person to welcome Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and offer his position [the opposition leader] to him.

He had said that he and the entire party would welcome the party chief to the parliament. “If he gets elected as an MNA, from Larkana or any other constituency, I will be the first person to offer him my seat as leader of the opposition,” he had said. However, a spokesman of Bilawal House contradicted reports that Bilawal would replace Syed Khurshid Shah as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.

In a clarification issued here, the spokesman said that PPP’s high command had no plans to change opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Bilawal shocked over deaths

due to poisonous liquor

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed anguish and sorrow over the deaths of 35 people in Toba Tek Singh after consuming poisonous liquor.

The PPP chairman said that he was shocked to hear that poisonous liquor was sold by Punjab Police on the eve of Christmas. He sympathised with those who lost their loved ones and demanded stern action against the manufacturers of poisonous liquor.

“These tragic deaths of 35 people have exposed the so-called ‘good governance’ being propagated by PML-N government to create a superficial impression. Sharifs have held the people of Punjab hostage through a moneyed cartel and treat them as slaves,” the PPP chairman said. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regretted that only PPP and its government had always to face suo moto notices by the court and judicial activism. “But Takht-e-Jati Umra has somehow been denied these blessings,” he remarked sarcastically.

“Doing away with the clearly visible ‘One Land, Two Laws’ will be the greatest gift to pass on to the next generation by those who want to be sung post-retirement,” he concluded.