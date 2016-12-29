MIRPURKHAS - A token hunger strike by high school teachers entered into fourth consecutive day on Wednesday.

The teachers have set up a camp outside the Mirpurkhas press club under the banner of Teachers Action Committee, and they are protesting against the transfers of teachers to far-flung areas that cause them inconvenience. Talking to media persons, senior high school teachers Ali Sher Malik, Rasool Bux Panhwer, Abdur Razzaq, Habib Khan and others lamented that their colleagues were being transferred without any tangible reason.

They added that due to these transfers resentment and unrest prevailed among teachers.

They pointed out that even teachers belonging to other cadre, who were not covered under the STR policy (school teacher ratio) were also transferred to far-off areas, which they said was injustice. “We have been compelled to resort to hunger strike due to the attitude of officers of the education department. They demanded the education secretary, Sindh chief minister and other concerned official to take immediate notice and put an end to injustices with them.

“It is our demand that those teachers who have been transferred be recalled,” they added.