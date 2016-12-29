KARACHI : Armed men gunned down two people including security guard of a private company in different localities of the metropolis city here on Thursday.

Rescue sources said that unidentified miscreants shot dead one person at Marripur Road and fled from the scene of the crime. A security guard of private company was killed in firing of armed men near Sohrab Goth locality of Karachi.

The bodies of both were shifted to different hospitals of respective areas and the police after registering separate cases at concerned police stations started the investigation.

At least three suspects were apprehended by police personnel in the wee hours of Thursday as part of the ongoing operation to cleanse the mega city from criminals and outlaws.

According to reports in targeted raids at Ittehad town, a suspected street criminal was detained by the authorities and weapons were found from his possession. In Orangi town`s Iqbal market, two men were taken into custody. Their identities have not been disclosed by the authorities.

Earlier, at Awami Colony, police raided a liquor factory and detained one person.