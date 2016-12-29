KARACHI - Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra said on Wednesday that by settling differences through negotiations social contracts were further strengthened.

He expressed these views while speaking at a two-day seminar on Conflict Management held here at a local hotel.

City Institute of Image Management organised the function in coordination with Freedom Gate Pakistan and FNF.

FNF President Muhammed Anwer, renowned scholar Professor Dr Huma Baqai, Director CIIM Muhammed Shahid, city councilors from different parties, members of civil society and students of colleges and universities were also present on the occasion. The deputy mayor said it was important to discuss the subject of conflict management as mutual differences had turned into conflicts, making these hard to resolve.

He said it was need of the hour to solve these conflicts by sitting together and in a scientific manner.

Vohra expressed the hope that voice for creating awareness, raised from this workshop attended by the elected representatives and civil society members, would help bring improvement in the society.