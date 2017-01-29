Barack (which in Swahili means "one who is blessed.") Hussein Obama, a black American, was born in Hawaii, on August 4th, 1961 and was elected as the 44th President of the United States. He was the first African American and the first president who was born outside the United States mainland to serve as President.

Obama was literally the 'Dark Horse' when he announced that he would run for Presidency in the US elections of 2008, but within months, he became the front-runner in the race for the White House and won the elections with ease. When he entered the White House eight years ago, the joke, circulating on the Internet, was the name 'The White House' would have to be changed, but of course that never happened.

In the eight years as President and Commander-in-Chief of the strongest nation in the world, he and his wife, Michele, won the hearts of the Americans and the world and became one of the most popular Presidents of America.

He left the presidential residence last week with another huge circumstantial plus, the identity of his successor more or less guarantees that Obama will be missed even by many of those who are unwilling to admit it right now. Wall Street was in a doldrums when Obama acquired power.

Few tears would have been shed had he allowed the wretched financiers to break their backs and instead rescued the actual victims of the bankers' profligacy and zeal for profiteering. Not entirely surprisingly, he chose a different course.

Most of the federal funds injected into the economy did not, naturally, trickle down to those who needed them the most. Likewise, Obama's healthcare reforms extended cover to about 25 million Americans who did not previously have it, but stopped well short of qualifying for the universal coverage he had received as a candidate.

Within two years of his inauguration, Obama faced an implacably obstructionist House of Representatives following huge gains by the Republican Party in the mid-term elections.

To make matters worse, halfway through his second term, the bare majority the Democrats had retained in the Senate was also lost.

In a recent interview, Obama accepted partial responsibility for the congressional reverses.

He did not, however, explicitly acknowledge that a rather more progressive course of economic recovery from the 2007-08 crisis, clearly caused by the inevitable excesses of unregulated capitalism, may well have changed the national mood. It's all too easy to forget that Obama's candidacy was so successful because it acquired the trappings of a social movement. He tapped into that mood, but unfortunately failed to sustain it beyond his inauguration. His presidential victory was undoubtedly a momentous occasion.

The borderline racist Tea Party that challenged his every move could potentially have been thwarted by a counter-movement reflecting a far more decent America, but this did not happen. And it won't be easy to forget it was during his administration that the nation needed to be reminded that black lives matter. The activists who facilitated Obama's presidency had plenty of reasons to feel abandoned, even betrayed.

And when a similar insurgency resurfaced with the candidacy of Bernie Sanders, with its remarkable implication that many younger voters were more charmed than alarmed by the elderly candidate's self-identification as a democratic socialist -Obama, like the Democratic establishment, chose to identify himself with his misguided first choice as Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Hillary Clinton had been decisively out maneuvered by the Obama campaign during the primary in 2008. She did not distinguish herself as the new administration's leading diplomat, and erred particularly grievously in pushing for regime change in Libya.

Obama overrode his skepticism to let her have her way in that instance, but subsequently demurred when the option of direct military intervention in Syria came up.

Obama has an adorable family, avoided any personal scandals, and invariably found fine words to address his nation's woes. But sadly, eloquent oratory is never enough, and his legacy ought to have been built on stronger foundations rather than a hazy contrast with the depredations that preceded his tenure and those that are likely to follow. In 2013, Obama was sworn in for a second term. During his second term, Obama promoted greater inclusiveness for the Americans with his administration filing briefs that urged the Supreme Court to strike down same-sex marriage bans as unconstitutional.

Obama also advocated gun control in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. In foreign policy, Obama ordered military intervention in Iraq.

He continued the process of withdrawal of_US_troops_from_Afghanistan, ending US combat operations in Afghanistan and promoting discussions that led to the 2015 Paris Agreement on global climate change, brokered a nuclear deal with Iran, and normalized US relations with Cuba.

Barack Obama and his family had brought great dignity and poise to the White House.

A thoughtful president with a widely celebrated and universally popular wife, Michelle, the occupants of the White House, until yesterday morning, set an admirable example of progressive, inclusive leadership.

They were an undeniable inspiration for millions across the globe.

Barack Obama was truly the best global president the world has ever had. A real class act that is hard to follow.

Obama proved to the world that America was a tolerant and open society. Therefore, the recent elections, in which the controversial Donald Trump has been elected as President of America, has come as a shock and surprise to many, both Americans and the world.

Protest marches have been organised and the call, 'Not My President' and 'Dump Trump' are still echoing around the streets of America, while more than 60 Democrats refused to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump. Butmore on 'A world with Donald Trump' next week. Email: trust@helplinetrust.org.pk