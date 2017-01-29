KARACHI - Expressing displeasure over the pace of development works in the province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah warned the deputy commissioners (DCs) on Saturday to develop their respective districts or else get ready to face termination.

He was presiding over a meeting held here to review the progress and quality of provincial and district Annual Development Programmes (ADPs).

The meeting was attended by P&D ACS Mohammad Wasim, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Works Aijaz Khan, Secretary Education Jamal Shah, Special Secretary to CM Rahim Sheikh and all the divisional commissioners.

Briefing the CM, P&D Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Mohammad Wasim said that the government had launched the provincial ADP of worth Rs200 billion for 2016-17 to execute 2773 schemes, including 1777 ongoing and 996 new.

He added that the finance department had released Rs116.190 billion, including 96.960 billion for the ongoing and Rs19.231 billion for new schemes.

He further said that the overall release stood at 58 percent, which, itself, was a record. Talking about the expenditures made from the released funds so far, he informed that out of Rs96.960 billion for the ongoing schemes, Rs50.736 billion had been utilised, while out of Rs19.231 billion for new schemes, Rs1.247 billion had been spent.

The CM replied that although there was an improvement in the utilisation of released funds, but still there was room for further improvement.

He directed the P&D chairman to constitute different teams to inspect the ongoing work and report to him on the progress made on these projects so far, including the pace at which these were being completed and their quality.

Briefing the meeting on district ADP, Wasim said that the government had allocated Rs25 billion under the programme, out of which Rs12.452 billion or more than 50 percent funds had been released, out of which Rs4.608 billion funds had been spent; which shows 37 percent utilisation. The CM talked to the divisional commissioners through video link and expressed his displeasure that some of the deputy commissioners were not taking interest in the development of their districts.

Reading from the facts sheet, Murad said that Shikarpur for which Rs840.8 million had been allocated, the government had released Rs393.750 million, but the utilisation stood at only 15 percent. “Similarly Rs687.624 were earmarked for Naushehro Feroze; including Rs550 million for the ongoing and Rs137.525 million for new schemes,” the CM said, and added, “The government has released Rs275.05 million against the ongoing schemes but the expenditures are mere 25 percent.” Expressing his dissatisfaction, he said that most of the districts had failed to meet the pace and targets he had set for development.

He categorically told the divisional commissioners to activate their deputy commissioners to execute development schemes properly. “Otherwise they would be show the door,” he warned.

"Those who are unwilling to work, and do not bother to move in the field, have no place in my team," he said categorically. He further noted that the utilisation of funds by other districts, such as Kashmore-Kandhkot, Sujawal, Umerkot, Matiari was also deplorable. Taking the policy decision, Murad said that focus must be given to the ongoing schemes so that these could be completed in time.

“Those new schemes, on which work has not been started as yet, should be kept aside till the ongoing schemes were finished,” he directed. He also asked ACS (dev) to arrange another meeting so that he could review the entire development status of each and every district. "I want to see each and every city of my province developed," he said.