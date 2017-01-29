KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while presiding over Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) Board meeting on Saturday, has approved Rs3.2 million for Bone Marrow Transplantation of a secured worker.

He said that the SESSI played a key role in providing medical and educational facilities to secured workers.

“Therefore, the request of a worker of motor industry (Hino Pak) for treatment of Bone Marrow Transplantation should be approved first,” he said.

Adviser to Chief Minister Saeed Ghani, while showing the application of Muhammad Yousuf, said that his transplant expenditures would cost around Rs3.2 million.

The chief minister approved the amount and directed SESSI to pay him Rs50,000 monthly on humanitarian grounds.

Secretary Labour Rasheed Solnagi, while presenting another item in the board, said that the SESSI wanted to build a medical college at Landhi.

The chief minister said that it was a good move, but building a college was not enough. “SESSI has to work out a complete mechanism for establishment, appointments, admission policy, affiliation and other such things first,” he said, and directed the labour department to consult with health department and bring this item again in the next meeting.

Another item to review and modify the upper wages limit was introduced in the meeting by Saeed Ghani.

He said that upper wages limit of Rs10,000 per month, mentioned in the PESS Ordinance of 1965, was lately amended in 2008 and at that time minimum wage was Rs6000 per month.

He added that at present minimum wages of unskilled and juvenile workers amended from time to time, had now reached at Rs14,000 whereas the upper wages limit has not been amended so far.

He urged the board to review the upper wages limit for coverage of workers, rate of social security contribution and benefits on the basis of minimum wage plus 60 percent increase in it be declared as upper wages limit. The board approved the proposal.

The board also discussed and approved newly established Procurement Department of SESSI but asked the labour department to get it approved from Sindh Procurement Authority.

The meeting also discussed some other matters such as creation of some posts, enhancement of salary equivalent to Sindh government employees and such other items. The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries Rahim Soomro, Commssioner SESSI Farooq Leghari, Vice Commssioner SESSI Asif Memon, Shahjehan Sheikh, Ashiq Husain, Mushtaq Qureshi, Mumtaz Sheikh and other members of board.