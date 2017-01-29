KARACHI - Muslim countries are facing great challenges in the shape of civil wars and terrorism in the contemporary era, said University of Karachi (KU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan on Saturday.

While addressing the National Seerat Conference entitled, ‘Regional and International Conflicts and their Resolutions in the Perspectives of Seerat-e- Tayyaba’, organised by Seerat Chair, Faculty of Islamic Studies (KU) and Higher Education Commission, he said, “Islamic countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Algeria and Libya have been affected by civil wars and terrorism. We need to follow the guiding principles enshrined in Quran and Sunnah if we have to come out of this alarming situation.”

“We no more adhere to the concept of one Ummah, which was given in the Holy Quran, and we look to other nations and United Nations for reconciliation and arbitration in our disputes despite having Islamic institutions like OIC,” the VC lamented.

He further said that the tribes of Medina remained at war for hundreds of years, but the world witnessed that Islam enforced exemplary peace between those tribes. “Pakistan is a leading and the only nuclear Muslim state, and it has no conflict with any Muslim state,” he said, and added, “On many occasions Pakistan has played the role of a mediator among Muslim states. Pakistan must continue its policy of supporting every Muslim state equally and mediation if any conflict arises.” The KU VC said that the Muslim world could play a pivotal role in resolving its own and global conflicts if it followed the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies and Social Sciences (KU) Professor Dr Moonis Ahmar, in his welcome address, said that the period of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a golden one, and the Muslims had forgotten his teachings. “That’s why the Muslim world is on decline for the last 1000 years,” he noted.

Elaborating further, Moonis said that two important developments took place in the period of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH); one was charter of Medina and the other was Treaty of Hudaybiyyah.

“The charter of Medina was a complete code of governance that formed a society free from all sorts of discrimination and based on peace and social justice,” he said, and added, “West was in dark ages when the Muslims were at their zenith. Now, only France has more universities than the whole Muslim world, which shows how much we are lagging behind others in education.”

He blasted the US government for carrying out terrorist activities through its agencies, but later holding the Muslims accountable for that.

Director General Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University, Islamabad Prof Dr Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq deliberated on the approaches of reconciliation and conflict resolution as found in the Seerah of Holy Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) and added that the outcome of these approaches could be seen in the peace treaties and contracts of Sulha, concluded by the prophet himself. “His reconciliatory approaches were not only prominent in political and international relations, but were also important for the construction of social relations,” he noted. Dr Ahmed Raza from Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad said that Syria had been a significant Islamic country in the history of the world, which was ruled by Muslim rulers till 1917 until France captured it and ruled it till 1946.

“The Arab spring also led to a civil war between the Syrian government and rebel forces in which 4, 70,000 people have been killed so far; 1.9 million are wounded and 3.8 million have been made refugees,” he informed. Dr Zahid Ali Zahidi, KU’s Department of Islamic Learning Chairman said that the Muslim world in general was in turmoil and had political instability largely due to poverty, ignorance, economic crisis, sectarianism and internal conflicts.

“Many Muslim countries including Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria are facing civil wars. Thousands of civilians including children and women are being killed every day,” he regretted.

Dr Muhammad Sajjad from Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad said that a Muslim must be a follower and preacher of peace and security. “His role must be pivotal in eradicating terrorism and conflicts, promotion of justice, peace and stability in the world,” he stressed.

Prof Dr Humayun Abbas Shams said that Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave guiding principles of respecting humanity, collective justice and positive thinking, which could play a role in resolving local and regional conflicts.