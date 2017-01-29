Mob burnt a robber alive in Landhi area of Karachi today.

The robber lost the hold on life and died.

The incident took place when two robbers armed with weapons entered a shop and asked the owner to hand over the cash. The owner resisted upon this one of the robber opened fire. People gather at the shop after hearing gun shots. They caught one of the robbers and started beating him. The other robber manage to flee the scene.

The crowd threw petrol and immolated him. The robber died on the spot. Senior Superintendent Police Korangi said that one dacoit was beaten up and burnt by mob during a robbery attempt at a shop. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

No First Information Report (FIR) was registered till filing of this report.