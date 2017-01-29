KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Nihal Hashmi on Saturday made a tall claim that the party would form the provincial government in Sindh after giving surprise results in the next general elections.

Addressing the participants of the ‘Thank You Nawaz’ rally, taken out from Power House Chowrangi North Karachi to GuruMandir, Nihal said, “Apparently Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has vanished from the province, and taking advantage of that the PML-N-led federal government has announced mega projects like Green Line Bus Service, Metro Bus Service and Karachi Circular Railway.”

PML-N leaders including Asad Usmani, Khalid Mumtaz, Zahid Ali Shah, Nisar Ahmed and others also addressed the rally.

The PML-N workers were carrying party and national flags in their hands and were chanting slogans in favour of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The rally, after passing through various key points of the city, concluded at Guru Mandir.

Addressing the gathering, Nihal praised the citizens of Karachi for participating in the event. “Today a large number of people from the port city have come out to express solidarity with Nawaz Sharif, and I will request the PM to announce more development packages for Karachi,” he announced.

He said that the city was facing various issues, which needed to be resolved on immediate basis.

“The Sindh government is no more in the picture and it seems as if there is no government in Sindh,” Nihal said, and added, “Nawaz had earlier gifted to Karachi mega projects and once again his government will put Karachi on the path to development.”

The PML-N senator expressed sorrow that the provincial government had been ignoring the issues of Karachi for a long time.

“The Sindh government has ruined the city, turning it into a garbage dump and no one is here to own the city that generates revenue for the country,” he regretted.

Nihal claimed that the people of Sindh had lost faith in PPP and its government in Sindh. “However, Nawaz is the one whose efforts have brought peace to Karachi,” he hastened to add.

“It is unfortunate that the works supposed to be done by the provincial government are being done by the federal government,” he lamented.

He said that participation by people of Karachi in such a large numbers had proved that they stood with the PML-Nawaz.

Taking on the PTI leadership, he said that people were tired of ‘Dharna Politics’. “These people will be dragged on roads if they do not stop blackmailing the government,” Nihal warned.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umsani called upon all those who claimed stake in the city to see by themselves the ‘massive rally.’

“It is enough to confirm that the people whose forefathers had sacrificed their lives for Pakistan still stand with Pakistan Muslim League,” he boasted.