KARACHI: Robbery incidents continue in Karachi and have caused trouble for the people living in Karachi.

Dacoits looted two shops in Landhi’s Babar market today. They broke the lock and then escaped with cash and other valuables.

On the other hand, a man foiled a mugging bid when three robbers approached him.

The man was present in his car and opened fire on the robbers as a result of which one got killed and two sustained injuries.

Among the three robbers a woman was also involved.

At least three houses were robbed a day before in PECHS society in a span of two hours, however; police has not been able to trace the dacoits.