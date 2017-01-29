KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government is striving hard to make Sindh healthy, wealthy and developed.

"My each and every step is in that direction, but this all will be possible when donor agencies like the World Bank take up some important projects." He was talking to a high-powered nine-member delegation of the World Bank (WB), led by its CEO Kristalina Georgieva, here on Saturday.

The other members were Vice President South Asia Ms Annette Dixon, Country Director Pakistan Patchamuthu Illangovan, Director Strategy and Operation Franz Drees-Gross, Programme Leader Inamul Haq and others.

The CM was assisted by Minister for P&D Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, Minister for Transport Mumtaz Jakhrani and others.

The chief minister said that the Sukkur Barrage was a lifeline of the Sindh’s agro-economy. “It has been serving the people of Sindh for the last 83 years and now it has completed its logical age. We have one option; either to rehabilitate it or reconstruct a new barrage. Construction of new barrage would be inevitable even if the present one is rehabilitated," he disclosed.

WB CEO said that she had gone through the case the Sindh government had filed with the bank. “The World Bank is in favour of supporting Sindh, but it has to be decided whether the rehabilitation or the reconstruction of the barrage project may be taken up,” she added.

On the occasion, WB Country Director said that he needed some more papers and details for studying the barrage’s case so that the bank could take a final decision in this regard. “However, the bank has agreed to support Sindh,” he said.

The CM thanked the visiting team and directed ACS (Dev) Wasim to coordinate with WB’s country office in Islamabad and provide them necessary documents for making the case more strong. ACS (Dev) Muhammad Wasim, while briefing the WB team, said that the Sindh government, with the support of UNICEF, had conducted a Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey (MICS) which had made some startling disclosures. “The survey says that due to shortage of necessary nutrients among girls before their marriage and among mothers and new born the growth of the children is affected badly. The survey shows that the stunt rate in Sindh is 48 percent,” he said, and added that malnutrition in mothers and their children not only affected overall growth of children but also badly affected their height.

The CM said that his government had drawn up a nutrition plan to provide micro nutrients to the children; right from their birth up to the age of five and to their mothers. “Even these supplements will also be given to girls who attain the age of marriage,” he informed.

He added that under the plan the stunting and wasting rate would be brought down by five percent within the first five years of the Nutrition Programme. The World Bank team made a commitment of $63 million to finance the Sindh Nutrition Programme.

The ACS (Dev) briefing the visiting team said that the Sindh government had envisaged an `Ease of Doing Business Programme' under which a one-window facility for businessmen and investors would be developed at Board of Investment.

CM said that presently an investor had to make multiple trips to 12 departments to get NoCs for investment or expanding business activities.

“The One-Widow Operation would facilitate the investors and businessmen to get the required formalities completed without moving from one table to other and one department to another department,” he hoped.

The WB team made a commitment to prepare a Web Portal for Sindh government to start Ease of Doing Business Programme.

The chief minister said that the WB had agreed to give $100 million to restore old city (Karachi) areas; right from Pakistan Chowk to Empress Market. “Under this project the roads, water supply, drainage line, buildings, parks are to be rehabilitated,” he said, and added, “Under the plan, some roads in Korangi and Malir have also to be built.” The WB team told the Sindh government that the project would be approved in March 2017, but it was a retroactive financing project; therefore the Sindh government should start work on it right now.

Secretary Energy Agha Wasif, while briefing the visitors, said that the Sindh government was already generating 650 MW from Wind power projects and another 650 MW were expected to be generated when two projects would be completed by June 2017 and June 2018 respectively.

The WB team said that the bank had another organisation, IFC, which supported and promoted renewable energy projects.

“We will direct the IFC to coordinate with Sindh government to start solar and wind energy-based power projects,” they assured.

The chief minister thanked the WB team for their support in the development of Sindh.