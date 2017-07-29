KARACHI - The supporters of Palestine Foundation (PLF) Pakistan staged demonstrations in Karachi on an appeal to all Pakistanis that Friday to be observed as Defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque Day.

PLF’s central leadership along with the supporters stage demonstration outside New Memon Masjid on MA Jinnah Road Karachi where Allama Aqeel Anjum Qadri of JUP, Mohammad Hussain Mehanti of Jamaat-e-Islami and Sabir Abu Maryam, secretary general, PLF Pakistan led the pro-Palestine people.

Eminent Naat Khwan Maaz Chishti, Shakil Qasmi, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Chishti, Maulana Rafiq Qadri, Mehmood Askari, Asfandyar Khan and All City Tajir Ittehad leader Rafiq Jafrani also attended the main demonstration.

The demonstrators were carrying placards and banners inscribed with anti-Israel, anti-US slogans and demands for liberation of Palestine with al-Quds as its capital. They also raised slogans against the Zionist regime of fake state of Israel for its latest aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque and preventing Muslims from entering Al-Aqsa mosque in the name of security. They also burnt the flags of US and Israel and also denounced the Indian regime for its partnerships with these two countries and for its atrocities in the occupied Kashmir and fanning terrorism in Pakistan. Speaking to the protesters, the PLF leaders said that Israel is an illegitimate and fake state that is the name of illegal occupation of Palestine by the racist Zionists. They said that Israel was plotting Zionisation of al-Quds including Aqsa mosque.

They said it is high time for all Muslims and freedom-loving people to rise and defend Aqsa mosque and foil nefarious designs of Zionist regime. They also condemned the triangle of US-Israel and India and blamed them for terrorism in entire region from Pakistan to Palestine.

OUR STAFF REPORTER