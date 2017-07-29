KARACHI - Growing trend to overeat coupled with unhealthy life style has turned approximately 24% of the local population to heartburn, says a report recently published in journal of family medicine.

Doctors talking to APP Friday said the condition manifested in form of burning sensation in the chest, due to the reflux of acidic contents from stomach into the food pipe (esophagus) is emerging as a frequently reported health condition in the country.

The uneasiness in the chest, just behind the sternum, often confused with symptoms of heart conditions, needed to be well understood by people with equal attention towards its prevention.

Dr Ayesha Shehzad, a senior family physician said heartburn is a common medical disorder and its causes and associated complications must be well understood by all.

She said those suffering from “Heartburn” must avoid smoking, acid enhancing beverages, citrus fruits and spicy foods besides avoiding large meals.

“They must also not lie down at least two hours after meals,” said Dr Absar Alvi.

In reply to a question, the doctors said patients unresponsive to life style changes may need medical therapy but not necessarily require endoscopic or surgical options.

To another query related to general complications of long term untreated heartburn, they said it can cause inflammation of the esophagus and if left unattended can cause cancer of esophagus.

Mentioning that children too suffer from heartburn, the doctors said its manifestation include recurrent vomiting, recurrent chest infection, wheezing and failure to grow.

Bronchial asthma, recurrent aspiration pneumonia, recurrent ear and throat infection were cited to be some of the complication registered in children.



APP