KARACHI : International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Hamdard University (HU).

According to the MoU, HU offers land to grow mutually agreed medicinal plants leading to drug development.

Both the institutions aim to initiate official coordination between the two organisations especially in the field of chemical, toxicological, bioassays and pharmacological studies on Unani /Eastern medicine and nutraceuticals.

Director ICCBS-UoK Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary and Vice Chancellor Hamdard University Prof Dr Syed Shabib Ul Hasan signed the agreement in a meeting held at Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi, on July 25.

President Hamdard Foundation Sadia Rashid, Prof Dr Ahsana Dar of Hamdard University and a few officials of the ICCBS also attended the meeting.

According to the MoU, both the parities will endeavor to encourage, promote, and facilitate collaboration between both the institutions and interested research groups within the institutional set-up of both the parties. Exchange of scientists, technicians and students, and organization of bi-national workshop are part of this agreement.

Prof Iqbal Choudhary, speaking on the occasion, said that that ICCBS was the first institute in Pakistan to be recognized as United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation Centre for Excellence (UNESCO) Category-2 Institute.

He said that center owned the single largest doctoral program in the country with over 350 PhD students from over 20 countries of the world.

The Memorandum of Understanding will be renewed automatically for three years unless either of the signing organisations gives an advance written notice of 30 days for its termination.