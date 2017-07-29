KARACHI - A suspected land grabber was killed by unidentified persons while he was returning to prison after hearing at the city courts on Friday.

Deceased was identified as 50-year-old Abdul Ghaffar Chishti, son of Ghulam Fariduddin. Police said that deceased belonged to the land mafia and several cases were registered against him. The incident took place within the limits of Mithadar police station. He was critically injured. The injured was taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police said that deceased was a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and had arrived City Court to attend hearing over the cases registered against him, adding that the incident took place when he was returning to home and unidentified persons targeted and killed him.

Police said that the deceased had a dispute with a rivalry land mafia in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, adding that both groups have had registered cases against each other. The police, however, have suspected that the rivalry group could have been behind his killing. No case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Two dozen gamblers held

Police on Friday raided a gambling den in District Central and arrested over two dozen gamblers.

According to details the raid was conducted by Gulberg Division police led by SP Bashir Ahmed Brohi at Nazimabad locality that falls in Liaquatabad Division.

Police said that the raided gambling den was considered as biggest den of the city while it was owned by a notorious gambler Yaqoob Sindhi. Police said raid was conducted on the directives of the Zone Central police chief DIG Zulfiqar Larik, adding that a total 29 gamblers including a son of the Yaqoob Sindhi and a manager were taken into custody.

The police also claim to have recovered Pakistani and foreign currency during the raid, adding that besides currency, the police also recovered 21 cellphones, arms, ammunition and gambling tools. The suspects were shifted to police station and the cases were registered against them. The police have sealed the gambling den while further investigation was underway.

OUR STAFF REPORTER