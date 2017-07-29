KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly session on Monday witnessed few minutes of proceedings after the Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani adjourned the session for Monday citing low attendance in the house.

The provincial assembly session was earlier rescheduled on the directives of the Speaker Sindh Assembly from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm due to the announcement of the decision on Panama case from the apex court.

However, when the session began almost an hour late from the scheduled timing of 3:00 pm, only 11 members were present in the house, forcing the speaker to adjourn the session and deferring the entire agenda for Monday.

The speaker said that he had warned the members to attend the proceedings on time and if they would not come on time then he would adjourn the session for the other day.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and opposition leader Khwaja Izharul Hassan were not present in the house during the proceedings as both of them were busy finalising their party strategies after the apex court announced disqualification of the prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.



