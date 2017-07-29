KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday stressed to call National Assembly session on immediate basis to elect a new prime minister after disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.

MQM-P convener Dr Farooq Sattar expressed these views while addressing a press conference at party‘s temporary headquarter in Bahadurabad area of Karachi. Senior deputy convener Amir Khan, deputy convener Kanwar Naveed Jamil and Coordination Committee members Faisal Sabzwari, Aminul Haq and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the media men, Sattar said that the decision by Supreme Court is a beginning of accountability in country and stressed that the national assembly’s session should be called on immediate basis for the election of the new prime minister of Pakistan after the Supreme Court’s decision about disqualifying the prime minister.

MQM leader Sattar also pointed out about the mega corruption cases in Sindh saying that the Supreme Court should also take suo-moto notice of the cases of 179 mega corruption to reach the accountably on conclusion.

He said that Supreme Court is a constitutional institution and is also a country’s top court and all we should accept its decision. There is a massive corruption in Sindh province and Supreme Court should also take this notice, he added.

Sattar further said that the National Accountability Court (NAB) has sent 179 cases of mega corruption to the apex court but there is no development so far.

OUR STAFF REPORTER