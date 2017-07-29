KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sindh chapter Chief Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui has said that the verdict of the Supreme Court against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is just the first step against the corrupt people.

In a statement here on Friday, he said still there is a long list of elements belonging to corruption mafia of Pakistan who are to be taken to the task. He said his party demands action against owners of all off-shore companies and other corrupt people whose names are mentioned in the Panama Papers case. He asked that the national wealth looted by these corrupt people and transferred outside the country should be brought back to Pakistan. He said that JI is the party whose record is clean and their no member is involved in any corruption. He hoped that the Pakistani voters would show confidence on the JI in the coming general elections.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sind Vice President Nusrat Wahid has said that the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif is the victory of truth.

In a statement issued on Friday, she said that Nawaz Sharif and his family failed to produce evidence. She further added that Nawaz Sharif looted country’s wealth and have transferred the same to foreign countries. She added that the Muslim League will be soon divided into two groups.

OUR STAFF REPORTER