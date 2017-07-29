KARACHI - World Hepatitis Day which was observed throughout the world today (Friday) including Pakistan declared that the prevention of hepatitis is of paramount importance in the country as 15 million people are suffering from the ailment.

To mark the day a day long program was organised Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT). The theme of the day was “Eliminate Hepatitis” with a strategy calling to eradicate the disease by the year of 2030.

A large turnout of the public was witnessed of the people who thronged at the institute to avail the free testing and diagnostic facilities offered as a part of creating awareness and educating the public at large. Visiting persons were shown videos and provided literature about measures as how to combat hepatitis. Medical experts representing various branches of medicine dealing with hepatitis extended who were present gave them guidelines for prevention of the ailment.

The medical experts warned them that patients suffering with hepatitis B and C if it is left untreated can lead to liver cancer. Stressed was also laid to ensure that 90 per cent newborns must get the first dose of HBV vaccine at the time of birth and 100 per cent of the transfusion is screened properly.

They said the use of boiled water, practice of hand washing after eating and using washroom and changing diapers and restricting use of other person’s belonging was also stressed as an important preventive measure. Emphasis was also made using new syringes, razor blades and sterilized used of dental and surgical equipment in case of any procedure.

