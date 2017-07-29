KARACHI - Around 341,000 under five year children will be administered oral polio vaccine in 13 sensitive union councils of Karachi during a special campaign commencing on Aug 13.

A meeting chaired by Commissioner of Karachi, Ejaz Ahmad Khan here Friday extensively reviewed the recently concluded oral polio vaccination (OPV) in the metropolis and decided to supplement the efforts through special efforts in areas found to be sensitive. Coordinator, Emergency Operation Center (EoC), Fayyaz Jatoi informed the commissioner that no polio case has been reported from any part of Karachi during past one.

“However, extra efforts are needed to protect the children exposed to possible risk due to frequent mobility of people to and from different parts of the country,” he said.

Dr Jatoi mentioned that the 13 UCs in three different districts of Karachi have been registered to be sensitive in terms of vulnerability of kids.

Repeated vaccination was said to further strengthen the immunity against the virus that is feared to persist in the environment and required to be eradicated for good, enabling country to achieve zero polio prevalence status.

Karachi Commissioner on the occasion said parents of the under five children along with community members belonging to the identified UCs must be taken into confidence prior to the exercise.

He said that parents ought to be convinced to cooperate with the government as well as the vaccinators to protect their children against the crippling disease. Ejaz Ahmad Khan appreciated the EPI-EoC workers and officials for their commitment to the cause and achieving high coverage rates during the recently held OPV campaign.

He assured that all needed support and assistance will be provided to the 1000 teams of vaccinators being engaged in the August exercise.

The meeting among others was also attended by Additional Commissioner of Karachi, Farhan Ghani along with Deputy Commissioners of Karachi-East, Karachi-Central and Karachi-South.

Representatives of Unicef, WHO and Rotary Club were also present on the occasion.

APP