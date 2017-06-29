KARACHI - Declaring rain emergency all over province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the district administrations and local bodies to be active in their respective areas, cancel leaves/holidays of their staff and pump out water accumulated on the roads and low-lying areas on a war footing.

The CM said it was the first monsoon ever since the newly elected representatives had taken over the local bodies. “This is your first test and I am sure you will pass this test by effectively and efficiently solving people’s problems,” he added.

He directed the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to extend their all-out support to the local bodies in discharge of their duties. “I would ask you to work with them shoulder to shoulder in keeping their areas neat and clean and also coordinate with the power companies of your respective areas to ensure smooth power supply,” he said.

“The DMCs must clean small nullahs in their jurisdictions and activate their concerned staff in pumping out rainwater accumulated on the roads and in low-lying areas,” he said, and added that he was sure that the local bodies’ office-bearers would remain active on the roads.

The CM urged K-Electric to mobilise its workers to fix tripped feeders, if happen anywhere, and ensure smooth power supply in the city.

He also hoped that the K-E would take necessary steps to avoid tripping at pumping stations of the water board.

He urged people to lodge their complaints, if any, at his complaint cell working in the CM House on landlines, 021-9920756, 9920739 and 9920208-81 (text 919).

He urged Karachiites to enjoy the downpour and take care of their near and dear ones. “I am sure this change of weather would break the heatwave, improve the overall health conditions in the city,” he said. He also directed the irrigation department to cancel holidays of their staff and remain vigilant on the embankments of canals.