KARACHI - People in the port city celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday with religious enthusiasm and fervour, marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramazan.

The day dawned with special Eid sermons in which Ulema stressed unity of Muslim Ummah and prayed for the prosperity and wellbeing of the country.

On the day, special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country, unity of the ‘Muslim Ummah’, solution to their problems and liberation of Muslim territories, including occupied Kashmir.

A huge number of big and small Eid congregations were held across the city.

On the occasion, Ulema from different schools of thought delivered special sermons to highlight the significance of the day. They called upon the faithful to promote the lofty principles of Islam for peace, tolerance, forbearance, co-existence and harmony in the light of the Holy Qur’aan and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Meanwhile foolproof security measures were adopted on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. A police official said that personnel had been put in a state of high alert to avert any terrorist incident on the occasion. “Eid holidays of the cops have been cancelled to augment security in the city while additional force has been deployed in sensitive areas, particularly alongside busy roads, graveyards, mosques, eidgahs, imambargahs and picnic points as part of a special security plan,” he informed.

This year’s Eid celebrations have been eclipsed by various terrorist attacks in the country, including suicide bombings in Quetta and Parachinar and the Ahmadpur Sharqia oil tanker incident, which has so far claimed over 160 precious lives and injured over 150.

City’s major roads witnessed bumper-to-bumper traffic on Monday and Tuesday nights.

MWM HOLDS PROTEST ON

SECOND DAY OF EID

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) staged a protest on Numaish Chowrangi on Tuesday against the Parachinar blast.

The protest, held after Asr prayers, was attended by a large number of people and lasted till late Tuesday night.

Addressing the participants MWM leaders demanded strict action taken against the Taliban and their allies.

“The government should take practical steps if it is serious in eliminating terrorism from the country,” they asserted.

MWM leader Allama Ameen Shaheedi said this was the token sit-in while the army chief should accept our demands.

Traffic on the main artery remained suspended for approximately an hour due to the demonstration.

Government officials and leaders from different political parties also attended the sit-in to express solidarity with the families of victims of the Parachinar blast. Over 60 people have so far lost their lives and nearly 100 have been injured as twin bomb blasts took place in a Parachinar market on Friday.