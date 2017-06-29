KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that PPP will emerge as one of the largest parties in 2018 elections in Karachi for genuine reasons such as restoration of peace, removal of no go areas and development of road infrastructure.

He was addressing Eid Milan programme, organised by PPP Karachi division at Peoples Secretariat on Wednesday.

He said that the gigantic task for PPP government was the restoration of peace by launching crackdown against different mafias, terrorists, land grabbers, extortionists and target killers. “Today, every one in this city is living peacefully at his home and workplace,” he said, and added, “Hitherto nobody was feeling secure even inside his home.”

He expressed pleasure that this Eidul Fitr no complaint of extortion of Zakat or Fitrana was received. “This is our great contribution and service to the people of this city; appreciate it,” he said categorically.

Praising the law enforcement agencies for restoring government’s writ in Karachi, Murad said that they had done a wonderful job, but hastened to remind, “It was the political will and support of the government which made it possible.”

The chief minister said that his government had launched most important schemes for the development of infrastructure of the city. “We are building Shahrah-e-Faisal after 40 years, and now it appears to be one of beautiful roads in the city,” he said, and added that beauty of University Road was also worth appreciating. “We have turned this city into a peaceful place and are committed to make it one of the beautiful and developed cities of the world,” he vowed.

Sharing his future plans, Murad said that after launching a targeted operation against terrorists and big mafias, now he was focusing on eliminating `street criminals’ against whom he was receiving complaints from the citizens. “We have already launched targeted operation against street criminals, but now we are going to make it more extensive and target-oriented,” he said.

The CM further said that Karachi was the city of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto; it was the city of Benazir Bhutto and it was the city of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and this city belonged to him and it belonged to PPP. “Karachi is the capital of Sindh and it is the largest city of the country; therefore it would be developed accordingly,” he said.

The chief minister said that people of Karachi had been divided on linguistic grounds, but his government had united them under the Pakistani flag through its policies. “Now everyone living here owns this city and is contributing to its peace, prosperity and development,” he said.

The chief minister said that he was sure that people of Karachi would return PPP to power in forthcoming general elections because it had served them genuinely.

Earlier, PPP Provincial General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani and a large number of party workers gave the CM a warm welcome when he reached the Peoples Secretariat.

He offered Fateha at the Gallery of Martyrs along with party leaders, Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani and others.

Mehdi presented him with Ajrak and Sindhi cap on his arrival at the party secretariat.